Springfield's Win Streak Snapped Tuesday
June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-4 on Tuesday night in the series opener. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Cardinals, a season-best. They are now 38-26 on the year.
DECISIONS
W: Anderson Bido (1-1)
L: Brycen Mautz (1-1)
Ricardo Velez has been fantastic out of the Springfield bullpen. Tonight he strikes out five over three scoreless innings with one hit allowed. After 11 Double-A appearances, his ERA is down to 1.75. pic.twitter.com/6Y4uVBHNCq - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 18, 2025
NOTES:
Brycen Mautz surrendered eight runs in four innings of work. It marks a career-high in earned runs. He gave up three home runs, one shy of matching a career-high (May 17, 2024 with Peoria).
RJ Yeager launched a two run home run in the bottom of the fourth. It was his first home runs since June 5 and just his second since April 16.
Ricardo Velez lowered his Double-A ERA to 1.75 thanks to three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He struck out five batters, matching a career-high (August 24, 2023 with Fort Myers).
UP NEXT:
Wednesday, June 18, 11:15 AM CT at Hammons Field
LHP Ixan Henderson (3-3, 1.95) vs RHP Manuel Urias (2-3, 5.02)
MLB Playball Education School Day
Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from June 17, 2025
- Campos Nearly Perfect as Drillers Break Skid - Tulsa Drillers
- Springfield's Win Streak Snapped Tuesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Tickets for 'Symphony Under the Stars' at HODGETOWN on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Springfield's Win Streak Snapped Tuesday
- Springfield Sweeps Six-Game Series against Tulsa
- RAINOUT: Saturday, June 14 Suspended, Game to Resume Sunday, June 15
- Cardinals Stun Drillers Late, Magic Number Is Five
- Hot Cards Win on Wetherholt Walk-Off Hit in 10th