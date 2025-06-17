Springfield's Win Streak Snapped Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-4 on Tuesday night in the series opener. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Cardinals, a season-best. They are now 38-26 on the year.

DECISIONS

W: Anderson Bido (1-1)

L: Brycen Mautz (1-1)

Ricardo Velez has been fantastic out of the Springfield bullpen. Tonight he strikes out five over three scoreless innings with one hit allowed. After 11 Double-A appearances, his ERA is down to 1.75. pic.twitter.com/6Y4uVBHNCq - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 18, 2025

NOTES:

Brycen Mautz surrendered eight runs in four innings of work. It marks a career-high in earned runs. He gave up three home runs, one shy of matching a career-high (May 17, 2024 with Peoria).

RJ Yeager launched a two run home run in the bottom of the fourth. It was his first home runs since June 5 and just his second since April 16.

Ricardo Velez lowered his Double-A ERA to 1.75 thanks to three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He struck out five batters, matching a career-high (August 24, 2023 with Fort Myers).

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, June 18, 11:15 AM CT at Hammons Field

LHP Ixan Henderson (3-3, 1.95) vs RHP Manuel Urias (2-3, 5.02)

MLB Playball Education School Day

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







