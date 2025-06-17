Hooks Down Cards with Early Onslaught

June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Pascanel Ferreras, Jeron Williams, and Garret Guillemette hit home runs in the second and third innings Tuesday, helping the Hooks to an 8-4 series opening win over the Cardinals before 3,707 fans at Hammons Field.

Corpus Christi, snapping a four-game slide, ended a season-high, seven-game winning streak for first-place Springfield.

The Hooks broke through by scoring five runs, all with two outs, in the second. Pascanel Ferreras began the barrage with his fifth long ball of the season, a solo shot off the back of the bullpen in left-center.

In the wake of a John Garcia walk, Trevor Austin, 2-for-3 on the day, smacked a triple to right-center from the nine-hole to put CC ahead, 2-0. In his prior game Sunday at Wichita, Austin doubled and belted his first Texas League home run, giving him four hits over his last seven at-bats.

Tommy Sacco Jr. kept the line moving with an RBI single into center, leading to Jeron Williams' first long ball of the season, a two-run poke out to right-center as the Hooks claimed a 5-0 edge.

The score jumped to 8-0 in the third thanks to three consecutive hits to open the third, culminating with Guillemette launching his first Hooks home run in his second Double-A plate appearance. The 374-foot drive landed in the left-centerfield bullpen, taking advantage of a Luis Baez single and Zach Cole double.

With lefty Trey Dombroski making his Triple-A debut in a start for Sugar Land, Corpus Christi proceeded with a bullpen game.

Brody Rodning, making his first start since Rookie Ball in 2023, turned in two scoreless innings. The southpaw Rodning worked around an infield single and a walk in the first before sidestepping a lead-off double in the second.

Springfield struck for two runs in both the third and fourth against Alimber Santa. Anderson Bido and Amilcar Chirinos teamed to slam the door the rest of the way, holding the Cards to two singles, two walks, and a hit batsman. Bido earned his first win after completing three innings for a third time this season.

Chirinos, unscored upon over his first three Double-A outings, employed a double play to face three in the eighth and then stranded a pair in the ninth.







Texas League Stories from June 17, 2025

