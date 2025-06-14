Late Push Lifts Wichita
June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge clinched a series win by edging Corpus Christi, 3-1, Saturday night before 5,885 fans at Equity Bank Park.
Jose Fleury made his return from the injured list, throwing 17 pitches in a scoreless first inning. Fleury, appearing for the first time since mid-May, fired 14 strikes in the effort, employing a double play to keep the workload at three hitters.
Luis Angel Rodriguez entered in relief and pitched a 1-2-3 second before stranding the bases loaded in the third.
The clubs traded runs in the fourth as Luis Baez recorded a lead-off single, with Pascanel Ferreras driving him in via a two-out double to left-center.
The Hooks had another scoring chance in the fifth but a double play countered singles by Bryce Willits and Zach Cole.
Patrick Halligan, active for the first time in June, retired all three in the fifth before stranding a pair of base hits in the sixth.
Jorel Ortega pounced on the first pitch of the seventh, lining a home run to left field for a 2-1 Wichita lead.
Halligan retired three of the next four to match his season-high of three innings pitched.
Ortega struck again in the eighth, padding the Surge edge with a two-out RBI single.
