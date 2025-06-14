Late Push Lifts Wichita

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge clinched a series win by edging Corpus Christi, 3-1, Saturday night before 5,885 fans at Equity Bank Park.

Jose Fleury made his return from the injured list, throwing 17 pitches in a scoreless first inning. Fleury, appearing for the first time since mid-May, fired 14 strikes in the effort, employing a double play to keep the workload at three hitters.

Luis Angel Rodriguez entered in relief and pitched a 1-2-3 second before stranding the bases loaded in the third.

The clubs traded runs in the fourth as Luis Baez recorded a lead-off single, with Pascanel Ferreras driving him in via a two-out double to left-center.

The Hooks had another scoring chance in the fifth but a double play countered singles by Bryce Willits and Zach Cole.

Patrick Halligan, active for the first time in June, retired all three in the fifth before stranding a pair of base hits in the sixth.

Jorel Ortega pounced on the first pitch of the seventh, lining a home run to left field for a 2-1 Wichita lead.

Halligan retired three of the next four to match his season-high of three innings pitched.

Ortega struck again in the eighth, padding the Surge edge with a two-out RBI single.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.