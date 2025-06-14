Shootout Favors San Antonio, Sod Poodles Drop Third Straight

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-35) fell to the San Antonio Missions (34-27), 10-9, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The high-scoring battle went against the Soddies as the 13-hit effort left the home team just short in the back-and-forth bout.

The first inning yielded the first score of the game with LuJames Groover finding his way on base via the walk, scoring on Gavin Conticello 's double in the immediate next at-bat to put Amarillo on the board.

Adding on in the second were the Sod Poodles with J.J. D'Orazio roping a double to extend the Amarillo lead to two. The Missions countered with a four-run frame in the top of the fourth, getting an RBI triple from Brandon Valenzuela to kickstart the San Antonio scoring. An Anthony Vilar RBI single and a two-run home run off the bat of Kai Murphy made it a 4-2 score in favor of the visitors.

Amarillo posted a four-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth with Manuel Pena starting the action with a solo blast to lead off the inning. With a pair of runners aboard for Jose Fernandez, the shortstop launched his first HODGETOWN home run of the year to give the Sod Poodles the 6-4 lead.

A response from the Missions allowed them to regain the lead as two consecutive base hits to open the sixth set the table for Ripken Reyes. The right fielder crushed a three-run homer to right field for the 7-6 San Antonio advantage.

Pena found his way to second base in the home half of the sixth on a one-out double. The Amarillo first baseman avoided the tag on a play at the plate, crediting Tommy Troy with the game-tying RBI on his single to center.

San Antonio scratched a pair in the seventh on a groundout and a throwing error, but the Soddies answered with a Pena sacrifice fly to pull within one. A shutdown inning from Landon Sims gave Amarillo an opportunity in the ninth, but the home squad was unable to close the gap, falling in the back-and-forth battle by a 10-9 score.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch against the San Antonio Missions scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night. RHP Cesar Gomez (1-1, 2.86) will toe the rubber for the Sod Poodles while RHP Henry Baez (1-2, 2.47) will take the ball for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

MELLOW CELLO: Collecting his first four-hit game of the season was Gavin Conticello, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles, and an RBI...the third four-hit game by a Sod Poodle this season (Troy, 4/12; Weber, 4/22)...his fourth four-hit game for his minor league career with the most recent four-hit game coming on June 16, 2024 with High-A Hillsboro.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Checking in with a four-RBI night was Jose Fernandez ...his three-run shot in the fifth inning was his third long ball of the year and the first time he has homered at home...marks the fourth time an Amarillo batter has collected four RBI in a game this season.

HIGH-FIVE: Batters one-through-five in the Amarillo order combined for 10 hits tonight, tied for the second-most the one-through-five batters have had in a game this season.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.