Soddies Walk-off the Missions on Valdez's Four-Hit Night

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (27-35) defeated the San Antonio Missions (34-28), 5-4, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. The home team earned the win in walk-off fashion, taking advantage of an error with two outs in the ninth to snap a three-game losing streak.

San Antonio got two runners aboard with one away in the opening inning with both eventually scoring on Anthony Vilar's two-out, two-RBI single to scratch the first runs of the game for the Missions.

Earning the starting nod for the Sod Poodles this evening was Cesar Gomez. The righty settled in after the first, allowing only two more hits over his four innings of work.

It wouldn't be until the top of the seventh when another run would come across as Ripken Reyes worked his way around the bases, eventually scoring on a wild pitch to extend the San Antonio advantage to three.

The Sod Poodles responded in the seventh as Gavin Conticello led off the frame with a base hit. Two more Amarillo batters drew walks in the frame to load the bases for Jesus Valdez who capitalized on the opportunity with a bloop double down the right field line to bring two runs across.

With the Amarillo deficit cut to one, Kevin Graham ripped a double into the right field corner to plate the tying and go-ahead runs, giving the Sod Poodles the 4-3 lead in the seventh.

Fighting back were the Missions as Reyes squared around to bunt with Wyatt Hoffman sprinting home from third on the pitch. The right fielder was successful in laying down a suicide squeeze to knot the score at four in the eighth.

Gerardo Gutierrez trotted back out to the mound for the ninth inning, his second frame of work, setting down the Missions in order, sending the game to the bottom of the ninth at the tied 4-4 score.

After Valdez collected his fourth hit of the night in the ninth, Kristian Robinson hit a dribbler towards third base, forcing the corner infielder to make a throw. The toss to first was short and the San Antonio first baseman was unable to handle the errant throw, allowing Valdez to motor around the bags and score the winning run, snapping the Soddies' three-game skid with a 5-4 walkoff victory.

The Sod Poodles are scheduled to finish off the final home series against San Antonio this season with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Sunday night. The Soddies have not announced a starter. LHP Jagger Haynes (3-2, 3.83) will toe the rubber for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL: Collecting four hits in the victory tonight was Jesus Valdez, going 4-for-4 with two runs, a double, and two RBI...his first four-hit game in his Sod Poodles career...it is the second consecutive game where a Sod Poodle has put together a four-hit night as Gavin Conticello collected four knocks last night (6/13)...the only other time in Sod Poodles history there have been back-to-back four-hit performances was on May 18 and 19, 2019 when Kyle Overstreet and Rodrigo Orozco did so on those respective dates.







