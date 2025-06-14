RAINOUT: Saturday, June 14 Suspended, Game to Resume Sunday, June 15
June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Saturday, June 14's game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Tulsa Drillers was suspended in the second inning due to rain. It will resume on Sunday, June 15 starting at 12:05 PM at Hammons Field as a part of a single-admission doubleheader.
Tickets to Saturday's game can be exchanged to any 2025 Springfield Cardinals regular season home game. Fans who had tickets to Saturday's game can find their exchangeable tickets located in the month of October in their accounts. Details on how to exchange are listed below.
Gates for Sunday's doubleheader will open at 11:35 AM. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Game one will be nine innings. Game two will be seven innings. One ticket will be good for both games.
IMPORTANT FATHER'S DAY INFORMATION
Sunday's Father's Day catch on the field will take place after game two. RED Access Members' pre-game Catch on the Field will no longer take place due to the earlier start time.
TO REDEEM RAINOUT TICKETS
For a detailed guide on how to exchange your rainout tickets from Saturday to any regular season Springfield Cardinals game in 2025, visit this link here.
For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395.
