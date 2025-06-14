Drillers and Cards Rained Out Saturday Night in Springfield

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Tulsa Drillers and Springfield Cardinals were rained out Saturday night at Hammons Field.

The game had started and was tied at 1-1 when rain hit the Springfield area with the Cardinals batting in the bottom of the second inning. A torrential downpour saturated the field and made it impossible to resume the game.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to complete their six-game series. Saturday's rained out game will resume in the bottom of the second inning and will be played to its nine-inning conclusion.

After that game is completed, Sunday's regularly scheduled game will begin, and it will be slated for seven innings in length.

Entering the start of Saturday's game, the first-place Redbirds held a magic number of five to clinch the first-half North Division title. The first half of the Texas League season will conclude on Sunday, June 22.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Both teams scored in the first inning of Saturday's game. For the Drillers, Ezequiel Pagan singled with one out and scored on a base hit by Jose Ramos.

*Peter Heubeck, who was the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, walked the first two batters in the bottom of the first, setting up a passed ball later in the inning that gave the Cardinals the tying run.

*When Saturday's game resumes on Sunday, the Cardinals will have runners at first and second with two outs in the bottom of the second inning and Noah Mendlinger at the plate with a 2-0 count.

UP NEXT

The two teams will look to conclude their series with Sunday's regularly scheduled game taking place after the conclusion of Saturday's suspended game. Neither team had announced their pitching plans for the doubleheader.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.