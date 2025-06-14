Wichita Takes Series over Corpus Christi

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - -Jorel Ortega lined a go-ahead long ball onto the berm in left field in a 3-1 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Equity Bank Park. The victory gives Wichita a series win over Corpus Christi.

C.J. Culpepper made his Wind Surge debut after beginning the season on the injured list, and he looked strong, striking out four over three innings of three-hit baseball.

Pascanel Ferreras doubled to left-center to bring around Luis Baez from first base to score the first run of the game for the Hooks in the top of the fourth. Rubel Cespedes grounded into a fielder's choice in the infield to tie the game when Ricardo Olivar crossed the plate in the home half of the frame.

Ortega gave Wichita the lead with a home run, his seventh of the season, to left in the bottom of the seventh. Ortega singled in Ben Ross in the eighth for a 3-1 Wind Surge lead that would remain the rest of the night.

Pierson Ohl earned the win, giving up just one hit over the final four innings with five strikeouts. The righthander is now 4-1 on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight's game, C.J. Culpepper got activated off of the injured list.

Gabby Gonzalez records his seventh multi-hit game of 2025.

Jorel Ortega records his sixth multi-hit game of the year and his second three-hit night.

Wichita becomes the third team in the Texas League to 19 home wins on the season, and the first in the North Division (San Antonio and Midland).

The Wind Surge clinched the series with the win today over Corpus Christi.

