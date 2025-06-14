Surge Score in Bunches for 3-1 Lead

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA - The Wind Surge hung a four-spot in the third and scored three runs in the seventh to power a 9-3 win over Corpus Christi before 6,917 fans Friday night at Equity Bank Ballpark.

The Hooks need wins Saturday and Sunday to force a split of the six-game series.

Ethan Pecko made his third Double-A start since opening the season on the IL. After yielding one hit over the first two innings, Pecko permitted a lead-off walk in the third, followed by back-to-back base hits which set the stage for Kala'i Rosario's third career grand slam.

Pecko was able to absorb and double and single later in the frame thanks to Zach Cole's outfield assist, which cut down Gabriel Gonzalez at home plate. Pecko set down four in a row to finish his four-inning outing.

The Hooks rallied to erase a 6-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the seventh. Bryce Willits lined a two-bagger down the left-field line to cash in walks by Pascanel Ferreras and Ryan Wrobleski. Willits, with four RBIs in the series following a home run Wednesday, has reached safely in nine of 12 games with the Hooks.

Wichita salted the game in the home half. Rosario notched an infield hit and then stole second and third before scoring via a sac fly. With two away and after a hit batsman, Nate Baez hit a fly ball to the warning track in left that Ferreras never saw. It landed for an inside-the-park home run, the first round-tripper for Baez at Double-A.







