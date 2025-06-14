Cardinals Stun Drillers Late, Magic Number Is Five

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals came back late to defeat the Tulsa Drillers 6-4 on Saturday night. After a 3-0 lead disappeared, the Cardinals came back in the eighth to steal one away from the Drillers.

DECISIONS

W: Osvaldo Berrios (3-3)

L: Jerming Rosario (1-5)

NOTES:

Pete Hansen fired six shutout innings on Friday. It was his first scoreless outing at the Double-A level.

Leonardo Bernal's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth was his eleventh of the season, matching a career high. He hit 11 in 2024 with Peoria (10) and Springfield (1).

Trey Paige gave Springfield the lead with an RBI double in the eighth. Jeremy Rivas scored after he had tied the game with a single.

Northwest Arkansas took down Arkansas 10-2. The magic number for the Cardinals is five. They have a four game lead with eight games left in the first half.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, June 14, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field

RHP Max Rajcic (2-3, 4.24) vs RHP Peter Heubeck (1-3, 4.61)

Bluey Night

