Pitching, Mitchell Down RockHounds to Regain First Place

June 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came from behind late to topple the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Saturday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (35-26) fell behind early when RockHounds (35-27) third baseman Colby Halter knocked in the first run on a safety squeeze play in the first inning against Mitch Bratt.

Bratt was strong, allowing just the one run over six innings while striking out five and walking one.

From there, pitching took over with Midland's Yunior Tur throwing 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball in his first career Double-A start.

The no-hitter continued into the top of the eighth inning when Jax Biggers walked and Frainyer Chavez singled to left for the first Riders' hit. After a Marcus Smith sacrifice bunt, Tucker Mitchell bounded a go-ahead, two-run double down the left field line to give the Riders a 2-1 lead against Diego Berrera (0-1).

Aidan Anderson (1-0) followed by tossing two scoreless innings to secure the victory and Skylar Hales then threw a perfect ninth inning for the save, his third of the season.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders are now back in first place in the Texas League South Division with seven games remaining in the first half. Midland and San Antonio both trail Frisco by 0.5 games. Frisco will play San Antonio next week for a six-game series.

-Bratt threw his team-high fifth quality start on Saturday. That is tied for the most by a single pitcher in the Texas League this year.

-Frisco's bullpen has now allowed just one run over 10.0 innings in their last two games.

The RoughRiders look to take the series against the RockHounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday from Momentum Bank Ballpark. Frisco RHP Trey Supak (3-2, 5.10) faces Midland RHP Kyle Robinson (1-1, 5.31).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.