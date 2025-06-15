Three-Run Homer Nets Surge Comeback Win

WICHITA - Ben Ross connected for a two-out, three-run home run in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon, vaulting the Wind Surge to a 5-4 victory before 3,363 fans at Equity Bank Park.

Joey Mancini fell one out shy of a quality start, surrendering the Ross round-tripper on his 87th and final pitch of the game. Ross, depositing a 3-1 pitch onto the berm in left, capitalized on a lead-off double by Gabby Gonzalez and walk from Ricardo Olivar.

Olivar homered in the fourth, one of five hits permitted by Mancini over the first five innings.

The Hooks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second as, following a Pascanel Ferreras walk, Trevor Austin belted his first Double-A home run, clobbering 1-1 pitch from lefty Aaron Rozek over the berm in left.

Ferreras notched his fourth double of the week, blistering a line drive to left-center in the fourth, plating Ryan Wrobleski who opened the frame with a single.

In the wake of Ross' home run, Austin doubled to start the seventh, and promptly came home thanks to a wild pitch and groundout by Bryce Willits. Luis Encarnacion followed with a walk but Jaylen Nowlin was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Mike Paredes retired six of seven Hooks in the eighth and ninth for his first save.

Wilmy Sanchez, who struck out the lone man he faced in the sixth, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh in relief of Mancini. Sanchez was able to strand a pair of singles in the eighth via a strikeout-looking that ended the frame.







