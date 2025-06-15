Rambusch Leads Comeback Win

June 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers staged their second largest come from behind win of the season rallying from four runs down to top the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Travs split the series. Blake Rambusch reached base in all five of his plate appearances with three hits including a double and two walks on his way to scoring four runs and being part of every scoring rally the Travs produced. Four relievers; Jimmy Kingsbury (2 IP), Peyton Alford (2 IP), Brandyn Garcia (IP) and Juan Burgos (IP), combined for six scoreless innings to close out the game. Travs pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts on the afternoon.

Moments That Mattered

* Rambusch hit a single of the glove of the diving first basemen to score the tying run in the sixth inning. Three batters later he scored on Bill Knight's base hit to left field putting the Travs in front.

* The Naturals put the tying and go-ahead run on base with one out in the eighth but Garcia struck out the next two hitters to stall the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 3-3, 2 BB, 4 runs, 2B, RBI, SB

* CF Bill Knight: 2-3, SF, 3 RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: Win, 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* All 3 of the Travs wins in the series were by one run.

* The 4 runs scored for Rambusch were a career high and a Travs season high.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs welcome the Wichita Wind Surge starting Tuesday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (2-5, 3.21) starting for Arkansas against righty Darren Bowen (2-2, 3.96). It is a Dog Day at the ballpark and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







