Springfield Sweeps Six-Game Series against Tulsa

June 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals swept a doubleheader Sunday and the six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers. With a 6-4 win in game one and a 7-1 win in game two, Springfield moved to a season-best 13 games over .500 at 38-25. They have won seven in a row, also a season best.

GAME 1 DECISIONS

W: Luis Gastelum (1-1)

L: Jerming Rosario (1-6)

SV: Nick Raquet (2)

GAME 2 DECISIONS

W: Austin Love (3-0)

L: Jackson Ferris (3-5)

CAPTAIN CLUTCH! JJ Wetherholt comes through AGAIN! The Cardinals are in front. pic.twitter.com/zmzUzUrWM7 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 15, 2025

Carlos Linarez busts this game wide open with a grand slam! 7-0 Cards. pic.twitter.com/2y6LmKglNX - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 15, 2025

NOTES:

Game one was a resumption of a rain-suspended Saturday night game, the first of its kind in 2025.

The Cardinals trailed twice in the first game.

Ramon Mendoza tied the game in the eighth with a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning.

JJ Wetherholt gave the Cardinals the lead with a go-ahead double to cap a three-run inning.

In game two, Springfield scored all seven of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carlos Linarez capped the inning with a grand slam, the Cardinals second this season. Both have come against Tulsa (Nathan Church - May 21).

This was the first six-game series sweep for the Cardinals since they did so June 11-16 vs Northwest Arkansas at Hammons Field.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, June 17, 6:05 PM CT at Hammons Field

LHP Brycen Mautz (1-0, 3.18) vs TBA

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







