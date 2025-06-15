Drillers Lose Twice on Sunday

Springfield, MO - After rain suspended Saturday's game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Springfield Cardinals, rain continued to affect the two teams on Sunday afternoon.

Before Saturday's game resumed, the two teams saw a nearly three-hour delay at Hammons Field before getting underway. Once play started, the Drillers were unable to hold a pair of leads as Springfield scored three runs in the eighth to defeat Tulsa 6-4.

In Sunday's regularly scheduled game, the Drillers could not recover from a big fourth inning from the Cardinals that resulted in 7-1 series finale loss.

Saturday's game was suspended with the score tied at 1-1 in the second inning, and Sunday's restart was delayed close to three hours after the announced resumption time.

The Drillers broke the tie in the fourth inning when two singles put Noah Miller at third base. He scored on a wild pitch from Springfield pitcher Hancel Rincon to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead.

The Cardinals answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on Leonardo Bernal's sacrifice fly and Jeremy Rivas' RBI single to take a 3-2 lead.

The back-and-forth game continued, with the Drillers regaining the lead in the seventh inning. Tulsa's first three batters of the inning reached base on two singles and a walk. Carlos Avila produced the first run with a sacrifice fly, and Ezequiel Pagan singled to score the second run and put Tulsa ahead 4-3.

The Cardinals scored three more runs in the eighth inning to take the final lead. Ramon Mendoza began the inning with a solo home run to tie the game. With two outs, Noah Mendlinger earned a single, and JJ Wetherholt followed with a run-scoring double to put the Cardinals in front. Sean McLain's throwing error gave Springfield's its third run of the inning.

The 6-4 lead held, handing the Drillers their eighth straight loss.

In game two, it took until the fourth inning for either side to score, but Springfield broke through in a big way to take command of the game.

The Drillers had Jackson Ferris starting game two, and the lefthander quickly sat down the Cardinals through the first three innings. In the fourth, Springfield used five hits, a hit batter and a walk to produce seven runs that was capped by Carlos Linarez's grand slam. All seven runs were charged to Ferris.

Tulsa avoided the shutout with a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Noah Miller for the Drillers only run in the 7-1 loss.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The two losses on Sunday resulted in the Drillers being swept in the six-game series. The sweep was the third time Tulsa has been swept in a six-game series since the schedule format began in 2021. Two of the six-game sweeps were to the Cardinals.

*The Cardinals are now two wins from clinching the first-half title in the Texas League North Division as they carry a four-game lead over the Wichita Wind Surge in the North Division Standings.

*Game one had a total of 4 hours and 55 minutes of delay time before its conclusion.

*Jerming Rosario was charged with the game-one loss. The loss dropped his record to 1-6. It was his third loss recorded in his last four appearances, and he is 0-3 in six outings in June.

*Ferris received the loss in game two to drop his record to 3-5 for the season and raise his ERA to 6.58.

*Taylor Young's 16-game on-base streak was snapped in game one as he finished 0-5 in the opener. He did reach base on a wild pitch occurring on strike three, but that does not count toward an on-base streak per baseball rules.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will now return home to begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field that will close out the first half of the Texas League season. The series opener will begin at 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers have not been announced.







