Drillers Home Stand to Include

The Tulsa Drillers will be back at ONEOK Field to host the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) in a six-game series that will begin on Tuesday, June 17. The series will run for six consecutive days, from June 17-22.

All but two of the games will begin at 7:00 p.m. The two exceptions include the game on Wednesday, June 18 that will be an afternoon contest beginning at 12:05 p.m. The series finale on Sunday, June 22 will also be a day game with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The series will close out the first half of the Texas League season.

The home stand will mark the rebrand of the Drillers to the "T" Town Clowns in a tribute to the Negro league team that played in Tulsa for many years. The Drillers will wear special-edition "T" Town Clowns jerseys and caps for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday games.

For the game on Thursday, June 19, the first 1,000 fans will receive replicas of the Clowns jerseys that the Drillers will be wearing. It will also be a Thirsty Thursday.

For Grand Slam Saturday on June 21, the first 1,500 fans will receive replicas of the "T" Town Clowns caps the players will be wearing during this year's tribute.

In between those two games, on June 20, Friday Night Fireworks will return with a large, postgame Fireworks display following the action on the field.

The home stand will begin with $2 Tuesday on June 17, followed by the day game and Super Splash Day on Wednesday, June 18. It will mark the final midweek, day game at ONEOK Field until September.

The series will conclude with Family FUNday Sunday on June 22 with all kids able to eat for free and the first 750 fans ages 18 and under receiving Drillers, Minecraft hats.

The series will mark the Drillers first meeting with the RockHounds this season.

Individual tickets for all six games of the series are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 17-22 vs. Midland RockHounds

Tuesday, June 17 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

Come out and enjoy the most affordable night at ONEOK Field where fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to just $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, June 18 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:00 a.m.

DAY BASEBALL / SUPER SPLASH DAY

It's your last chance until September to enjoy midweek, daytime baseball! Adults can get out of the office and enjoy lunch at ONEOK Field while kids can cool off with FREE water-themed fun at our splash pad and water slides. In addition, the Tulsa Fire Department will provide a special splash down for all the kids! Day Baseball is presented by News102.3 KRMG

Thursday, June 19 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY / "T" TOWN CLOWNS WEEKEND AND JERSEY GIVEAWAY

It's another Thirsty Thursday and it also begins our "T" Town Clowns Weekend at ONEOK Field! For three straight games, in conjunction with the Juneteenth celebration, the Drillers will pay homage to Tulsa's Negro league baseball team, the "T" Town Clowns, with special on-field jerseys and caps! In addition, the first 1,000 fans to enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a replica "T" Town Clowns Jersey.

For Thirsty Thursday, fans 21 and over will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving and $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday and the "T" Town Clowns Jersey giveaway are made possible by Bill Knight Automotive, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Bud Light and Busch Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before they sell out!

"T" TOWN CLOWNS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to get an autographed, game-worn "T" Town Clowns jersey by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin on Thursday and end on Saturday.

Friday, June 20 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6, K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / "T" TOWN CLOWNS WEEKEND

There will be another huge Firework Show at ONEOK Field and we will continue our "T" Town Clowns Weekend with special on-field jerseys and caps! News On 6, K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks and "T" Town Clowns Weekend are made possible by QuikTrip, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, June 21 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / "T" TOWN CLOWNS WEEKEND

We will continue our celebration of Tulsa's Negro league baseball team on Grand Slam Saturday! This is your last to see the Drillers wearing special "T" Town Clowns jerseys and caps. NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday and "T" Town Clowns Weekend are presented by TulsaRecycles.com, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

"T" TOWN CLOWNS CAP GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a "T" Town Clowns snapback cap, courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS

We have another Drillers BeerFest this Saturday presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside the Osage Casino Hotel Pavilion beyond the left field fence field from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

"T" TOWN CLOWNS JERSEY AUCTION

It will mark the final night of the "T" Town Clowns jersey auction that gives fans the opportunity to purchase a player signed "T" Town Clowns jersey. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greenwood District.

Sunday, June 22 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

The home stand ends with an exciting Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

MINECRAFT HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 750 fans, ages 18 and under, to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Minecraft-themed hat courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

Fans of all ages can skip the line and guarantee a hat with a special $25 ticket package. Tickets are limited so, select the COUNTRY Financial Terrace inside the link to purchase yours!

SANDLOT BASEBALL

There will be more baseball action following the Drillers game as the Tulsa Breeze from Tulsa's Sandlot League, who normally play on Sundays at historic Lacy Park, take the field for a special game.







