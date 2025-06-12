Missions Use Six-Run Second to Rout Sod Poodles

June 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-34) fell to the San Antonio Missions (33-27), 11-3, on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. In front of the largest home crowd of the season, the visitors dropped 11 runs on the night, tabbing the Sod Poodles with their second straight loss.

The Sod Poodles fell victim to a six-run second inning that put distance between the two sides early. Ripken Reyes collected a triple to bring three runs around, the second time he has done so in as many games to kickstart the San Antonio scoring. A pair of RBI knocks off the bats of Nerwilian Cedeño and Brandon Valenzuela added to the total with Cedeño scoring on a double steal sprinkled in between the run-scoring knocks.

San Antonio tacked on three more in the fourth inning, using an Abimelec Ortiz RBI single and a Romeo Sanabria two-RBI double to extend the Missions' advantage to nine.

Caleb Roberts led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to left. He would eventually come around to score on a fielder's choice later in the inning to scratch the first Amarillo run of the game. With two away in the frame, Tommy Troy drove one the other way, clearing the wall in right field for a two-run bomb to make it a 9-3 score.

A two-run homer from Valenzuela brought the San Antonio run total to 11, capping the scoring for the night to tab Amarillo with the 11-3 loss.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch against the San Antonio Missions scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. RHP Jose Cabrera (2-2, 5.31) will toe the rubber for the Sod Poodles while RHP Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 6.64) will take the ball for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Checking in with his sixth home run of the season tonight was Tommy Troy, a two-run opposite field shot...five of his six home runs this year have come at home...he has hit safely in four of his most recent five games, batting .316 (6-for-19) since June 7 with two home runs, three RBI and a 1.041 OPS.







