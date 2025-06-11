First Inning Again Hurts Drillers in Fifth Straight Loss

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Jose Ramos at bat for the Tulsa Drillers

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Shanna Stafford) Jose Ramos at bat for the Tulsa Drillers(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Shanna Stafford)

Springfield, MO - It is no secret that the Tulsa Drillers have struggled against the Springfield Cardinals this season, with most of Tulsa's hardships occurring in the first inning, and that was again the story on Wednesday. The Cardinals scored two first-inning runs and never trailed in handing the Drillers a 3-0 loss at Hammons Field.

The defeat increased the Drillers losing streak to five straight games, matching their longest of the season.

The game began similar to how Tuesday's series opener started. A one-out single in the bottom of the first inning set up Leonardo Bernal for a two-run homer that gave the Cards another early lead.

Two walks set the Cardinals up for their third run in the fourth inning as Trey Paige drove in Joshua Baez to give Springfield a 3-0 lead.

The Drillers offense was unable to respond against Cardinals starting pitcher Brycen Mautz. Tulsa was kept off the scoreboard while being held without a hit through the first five innings. Taylor Young and Yeiner Fernandez ended the no-hit bid with a pair of two-out singles in the sixth. Mautz departed after the sixth, leaving with a season-high nine strikeouts.

Following Mautz's departure, Tulsa earned only one hit against Springfield's bullpen.

Ricardo Velez kept the Drillers off the scoreboard over the next two innings and totaled three strikeouts.

Luis Gastelum pitched the ninth inning, allowing Tulsa's third hit of the game, a one-out double by Fernandez. Gastelum recovered to retire the final two batters and record his second save of the season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The game was completed in just 2 hours and 14 minutes.

*Chris Campos appeared in his 11th game for Drillers and was charged with his third loss of the season. He surrendered Springfield's three runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts. The four walks were the most issued in a game by Campos this season.

*Lucas Wepf, Jerming Rosario and Jeisson Cabrera each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

*The result was Tulsa's fifth shutout loss of the season and the second in the last three games.

*Tulsa hitters struck out 14 more times, bringing their total in the first two games of the series to 30.

*Young increased his hitting streak to eight straight games. His hit also raised his on-base streak to 14 games.

*Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan threw out Paige, trying to advance from first to third base for his fifth outfield assist of the season, the most on the Drillers.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look to snap their losing streak in game three of their series with the Cardinals on Thursday night. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Hammons Field and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Springfield - LHP Ixan Henderson (3-3, 2.03 ERA)

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.