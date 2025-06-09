Heubeck Again Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Peter Heubeck of the Tulsa Drillers has once again been recognized for his outstanding pitching performance. Today, Heubeck was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week based on his two starts against the Amarillo Sod Poodles last week. It is the second time this season that he has won the award.

Last Tuesday, Heubeck worked 5.2 hitless and scoreless innings while striking out seven and recording his first win of the season. Tulsa came within one out of a combined, seven-inning no-hitter in its 5-0 win. The game was adjusted to seven innings because rain delayed the start of the game by two hours.

On Sunday afternoon against the Sod Poodles, Heubeck worked six more scoreless innings and struck out nine batters, which matched a team-high for the most in a game this season.

The right-hander finished the week with a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA while giving up just four hits and four walks with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched. The 16 strikeouts were the most in the Texas League for the week.

Heubeck is the only Drillers player to win a weekly award this season. His other Pitcher of the Week honor came May 13-18 when he allowed just one run on two hits with eight strikeouts across 6.0 innings against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.







