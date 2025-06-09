Bratt, Cauley Earn Rangers Minor League May Honors

FRISCO, Texas - On Monday, the Texas Rangers announced that Frisco RoughRiders left-hander Mitch Bratt earned Starting Pitcher of the Month and infielder/outfielder Cam Cauley secured Defender of the Month in the Rangers farm system for the month of May.

Bratt went 3-0 with a Texas League-best 1.33 ERA across five starts in May. His 10.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranked fifth in Minor League Baseball (min. 5 starts) during the month. Bratt's May was highlighted by a career-high 10 strikeouts across six shutout innings at San Antonio on May 10th.

The 21-year-old was a fifth-round pick by the Rangers in 2021 after moving from Newmarket, Ontario, Canada to compete at Georgia Premier Academy. In 2025, Bratt leads the Texas League in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.63) and walk rate (3.8%) while ranking second in ERA (2.23).

Cauley posted a .975 fielding percentage in 26 games during May, committing two errors on 81 total chances. The versatile Houston native played 10 games at second base, nine in center field and seven at second base. Playing in the outfield for the first time professionally, Cauley recorded his first two career outfield assists in May.

The 22-year-old was a third-round pick by the Rangers in 2021 out of Barber Hills High School (Mont Belvieu, Texas). Cauley is in his fifth season with the Rangers organization and first in Double-A.

The full list of Rangers May award winners are as follows:

Player of the Month - Devin Fitz-Gerald (ACL Rangers)

Starting Pitcher of the Month - LHP Mitch Bratt (Frisco RoughRiders)

Reliever of the Month - LHP Dalton Pence (Hickory Crawdads)

Defender of the Month - INF/OF Cam Cauley (Frisco RoughRiders)

Bratt is the 23rd RoughRider to earn Rangers Starting Pitcher of the Month and the first since Kumar Rocker in August of 2024. Cauley is the 23rd RoughRider to earn Defender of the Month laurels and the second this season after current Rangers outfielder Alejandro Osuna won in April.

The RoughRiders begin their 12-game road trip starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10th against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) from Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.







