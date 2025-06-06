Late Springfield Homer Ends Frisco Comeback Bid

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were edged by the Springfield Cardinals 4-3 on Friday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (31-23) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Keyber Rodriguez rolled an infield single and Sebastian Walcott scored from second after a missed catch error by Springfield (31-24) catcher Carlos Linarez.

The Cardinals answered when Darlin Moquete and Jeremy Rivas lined RBI singles in the top of the fifth to garner a 2-1 lead. Joshua Baez then added an RBI double in the top of the eighth to snatch a 3-1 advantage.

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Riders rallied when Josh Hatcher flared an infield single to score Keyber Rodriguez and Cam Cauley, knotting the game at three.

Springfield then countered in the top of the ninth when Linarez belted a go-ahead home run to put the Cardinals ahead 4-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Walcott drew a four-pitch walk to put the go-ahead run at the plate in Aaron Zavala. Springfield reliever Ricardo Velez (3-1) then induced a game-ending double play to secure his third win of the season.

RoughRiders reliever Avery Weems (0-1) took the loss, allowing the ninth-inning homer to Linarez.

Springfield starter Ixan Henderson allowed one run while fanning nine across 5.2 innings. Frisco starter Ben Anderson yielded two runs while whiffing four over 4.2 frames.

Notes to Know:

-When trailing in the eighth inning or later, Frisco owns the highest OPS in the Texas League and fourth-highest in Minor League Baseball.

-Walcott is now tied for the Texas League lead in runs scored (39) and doubles (14).

-Over his last five appearances, including four starts, Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA, fourth in the Texas League over that timeframe.

Frisco seeks its first win of the series versus Springfield at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 7th from Riders Field. RoughRiders LHP Mitch Bratt (4-1, 1.89) squares off against Cardinals LHP Pete Hansen (3-1, 2.88). Promotions include Bluey Night, Bark in the Park with Frisco Humane Society and Kids Run The Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.