RoughRiders Drop Series Finale to Cardinals in Extra Innings

June 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Springfield Cardinals 9-2 in 10 innings on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Springfield (32-25) struck first in the top of the fourth when Chase Davis rolled an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth and Joshua Baez hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Frisco (32-24) outfielder Aaron Zavala then clobbered a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the game 2-2.

The Cardinals and RoughRiders held each other scoreless over the final three frames, sending the game into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, Springfield tabbed seven runs when Darlin Moquete, Leonardo Bernal and Jeremy Rivas ripped RBI singles while JJ Wetherholt drew a bases loaded walk and R.J. Yeager scored on a balk by Bryan Magdaleno.

Springfield reliever Osvaldo Berrios retired Frisco in order to seal the win.

Cardinals reliever Nick Raquet (4-0) garnered the victory, working a scoreless ninth inning. Riders reliever Skylar Hales (1-3) took the loss, allowing four earned runs across one inning.

Frisco starter Trey Supak earned his second quality start of the season, yielding just two runs across six innings. Springfield starter Max Rajcic also earned a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings.

Notes to Know:

-The game began in a 42-minute weather delay in a game that lasted two hours and 44 minutes.

-Frisco now trails Midland by a half game for first in the Texas League South standings.

-Supak earned his 34th career quality start since debuting in 2014.

The RoughRiders travel to take on the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) for six games starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10th from Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

