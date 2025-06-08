Hood Hounds Hooks to Split Road Set
June 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - Josh Hood rapped three hits and drove in four including a late home run while Michael Morales earned his first win of the season as the Arkansas Travelers downed the Corpus Christi Hooks, 6-1 on Sunday night. The Travs never trailed in the contest with Morales tossing the first five frames and only getting nicked for an unearned run. Jimmy Kingsbury, Juan Burgos and Brandyn Garcia closed the game out on the mound. Hood stole the show on offense, ending the night a triple shy of the cycle while knocking home four of the team's six runs.
Moments That Mattered
* Hood knocked home the first run of the game on a groundout scoring Yoyner Fajardo. He had walked, stolen second and moved to third on a throwing error.
* In the eighth inning, Hood put the game all but out of reach with a three run blast to left field with two out.
Notable Travs Performances
* SS Josh Hood: 3-4, run, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, UER, 3 BB, 2 K
News and Notes
* The Travs salvaged a split of the six game series in Corpus Christi but remain three games back of first place Springfield in the division race with 12 to play in the first half.
* Hood's four RBIs matched a season high for a Traveler.
Up Next
After a day off on Monday, the Travs return home and open a two week homestand with the first of six against the in-state rival Northwest Arkansas Naturals. It is the start of Barkansas Dizzys week and a Dog Day. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Texas League Stories from June 8, 2025
- RoughRiders Drop Series Finale to Cardinals in Extra Innings - Frisco RoughRiders
- CC Drops Sunday Finale, Settles for Split - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Big 10th Inning Sends Cards Home a Winner in Frisco - Springfield Cardinals
- Hood Hounds Hooks to Split Road Set - Arkansas Travelers
- RockHounds Quiet Missions in Finale to Split Series - San Antonio Missions
- Dickerson Hits Walk-Off Home Run in Naturals 6-5 Win Versus Wind Surge - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wind Surge Walked off by Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Shut out in Home Stand Finale - Tulsa Drillers
- Amarillo Wins Third Straight on Graham's Blast - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Hood Hounds Hooks to Split Road Set
- Travs Come Up Short In Corpus Christi
- File Shines in Road Win
- Travs Held off by Hooks
- Travs Post Complete Effort in Road W