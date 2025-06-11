Frisco Outlasts Midland in 3-1 Win

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dealt the Midland RockHounds a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Frisco (33-25) struck first in the top of the first when Josh Hatcher pushed a two-run double, opening the game with a 2-0 lead.

Midland (34-25) cut the lead in the bottom of the second when Carter Aldrete lined an RBI double, trimming the deficit to 2-1. The RoughRiders countered in the top of the fourth when Jax Biggers slashed an RBI single to expand the lead to 3-1.

The RockHounds threatened in the bottom of the eighth when Luke Mann clipped a leadoff double, but Frisco reliever Skylar Hales retired the next three batters to exit the inning scoreless.

Midland put the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Gavin Collyer struck out Henry Bolte, who was then ejected for arguing the call, to pick up his team-high fifth save.

Frisco starter Kohl Drake (3-3) earned the victory, allowing just one run while fanning six over five innings. Riders Relievers Travis MacGregor and Skylar Hales garnered holds.

RockHounds starter Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (3-6) picked up the loss, allowing three runs over five innings.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders trail the first-place RockHounds by a half game in the Texas League South standings with 10 games left in the first half.

-Among Texas League pitchers with 40-plus innings thrown, Drake ranks first in strikeouts per nine innings (13.18) and second in opposing average (.186).

-Josh Hatcher upped his hitting streak to a team-high seven games and Sebastian Walcott stretched his to six games. Hatcher ranks sixth in the Texas League with a .364 batting average in June.

-MacGregor is now tied for the Minor League lead in holds (9) with High-A Everett RHP Tyler Cleveland. The right-hander has surrendered just two earned runs in his last 10 appearances and 11.1 innings.

The RoughRiders look to take a series lead against the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday from Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (4-2, 5.71) faces Midland LHP Gage Jump (4-1, 0.92).

