Surge Ride Long Ball in Tuesday Triumph

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA - The Wind Surge connected for four home runs as part of a 14-hit showing Tuesday night, topping the Hooks, 8-2, before 2,985 fans at Equity Bank Park.

Surrendering more than two round-trippers in a game for just the second time this season, Corpus Christi's run production was confined to a pair of two-out solo homers to left field. Edwin Díaz went deep in the first, launching his fifth home run in 19 games with the Hooks.

John Garcia struck in the fourth, clubbing his second Double-A long ball. Garcia is batting .278 in his last 22 games.

Joey Mancini held Wichita to one run on three hits over the first three innings, but a pair in the fourth and another run in the fifth ended his day. Lasting 4 2/3 innings Tuesday, Mancini had worked into the sixth in each of his prior three starts, including a career-best seven innings last Wednesday vs. Arkansas.

Andrew Cossetti highlighted the Wind Surge day with his second career two-homer game.

Anderson Bido was the only Hooks hurler to not allow a run, retiring three of four in the eighth.







