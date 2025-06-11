Cedeño, Reyes Pace Offensive Eruption for Missions in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - Nerwilian Cedeño belted his first Double-A homer-a three-run shot-and Ripken Reyes drove in three with a late triple to help the San Antonio Missions (32-27) pull away from the Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-33) in an 8-2 win.

Luis Patiño and Enmanuel Pinales continued their dynamic combination on the mound, with Pinales taking home his second win of the season. Ryan Och assisted with a big out from the bullpen early, and Tyson Neighbors made his Double-A debut to finish off the all-around victory.

LuJames Groover continued his assault on the Missions with a solo homer to start the scoring in the first. Groover now has five home runs against Missions in 2025.

San Antonio didn't let their 1-0 deficit last long. In the second inning, Kai Murphy sparked a two-out rally with a walk off Amarillo starter Roman Angelo, and Reyes kept it going with a single. This set the stage for Cedeño's three-run homer onto the right field berm that catapulted the Missions ahead 3-1.

Patiño made sure Groover's big fly was Amarillo's only mark against him, as he allowed just two hits the rest of the way. The righty wanted to finish the fourth, but manager Luke Montz pulled him with two outs in the frame. Lefty reliever Ryan Och recorded the last out of the inning and kept San Antonio's 3-1 lead.

Another two-out rally began in the fifth when Devin Ortiz walked ahead of Brandon Valenzuela, who crushed an RBI double off the left-center field wall. This made it 4-1 in favor of San Antonio as Pinales took the mound.

Pinales dealt with some early traffic, as two reached to make Groover the tying run at the plate. Pinales got Groover to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play turned beautifully to end the threat.

In the sixth, Amarillo again placed two runners on base with two outs. J.J. D'Orazio blooped one towards right that nearly fell, but second baseman Anthony Vilar came out of nowhere to haul in a magnificent catch. Vilar's gem carried San Antonio's 4-1 edge into the seventh inning.

Alec Baker threw a clean seventh to begin his outing when Angelo left, but the Missions adjusted when he returned for the eighth. Marcos Castañon and Vilar singled while Murphy walked to load the bases. Baker exited and Gerardo Gutierrez entered. Reyes greeted Gutierrez with a bases-clearing triple down the right field line, and all the runs went against Baker. Francisco Acuña added an RBI single for good measure, so San Antonio's lead stood at 8-1.

With a big advantage in the ninth, Neighbors made his Double-A debut. Ivan Melendez welcomed him with a home run on the first pitch he threw, but Neighbors bounced back with the next three outs including his first career Double-A strikeout. Neighbors, who ranks as the San Dieigo Padres' No. 15 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, shut the door on Amarillo and wrapped up San Antonio's 8-2 win.

