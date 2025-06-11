Brycen Mautz Strikes out Season-High in Shutout Win
June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Brycen Mautz shined in his tenth start of the season, striking out nine batters in six shutout frames as the Springfield Cardinals shut out the Tulsa Drillers 3-0 on Wednesday. It was Springfield's third shutout win of the season.
W: Brycen Mautz (1-0)
L: Chris Campos (3-3)
SV: Luis Gastelum (2)
NOTES:
Mautz came within three strikeouts of matching a career-high.
Cardinals pitching struck out 14 batters. They have struck out 30 batters in two games.
Leonard Bernal hit his tenth home run of the season in the first. He's reached double-digit homers in consecutive seasons (11 last year between High-A and Double-A)
Northwest Arkansas defeated Arkansas on Wednesday. The magic number for Springfield is eight.
UP NEXT:
Cardinals vs. Drillers, Thursday, June 12, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field
Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night
LHP Ixan Henderson (3-3, 2.03) vs RHP Patrick Copen (0-0, 1.69)
