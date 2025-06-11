Sod Poodles Stumble in Wednesday Defeat

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-33) fell to the San Antonio Missions (32-27), 8-2, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. A pair of three-RBI extra-base hits from the visitors makes the difference in the series evening Sod Poodle defeat.

The scoring started with a bang as LuJames Groover launched a solo home run to left-center field in the bottom of the first to put Amarillo on the board for the 1-0 lead.

It would not take long for the Missions to respond as Nerwilian Cedeno checked in with a three-run bomb to give San Antonio the 3-1 advantage.

An RBI double off the bat of Brandon Valenzuela brought another Missions run around, extending the San Antonio lead to three in the top of the fifth.

Checking in with a bases-clearing triple in the top of the eighth to make it a 7-1 ballgame was Ripken Reyes. Following the three-bagger, Francisco Acuna drove home Reyes for the eighth Missions run of the night.

In their final turn at-bat, Ivan Melendez launched a solo homer to left field, but that would cap the scoring for the home team as the Sod Poodles fell to San Antonio by an 8-2 score.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch against the San Antonio Missions scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night. RHP Logan Clayton (0-1, 11.37) will toe the rubber for the Sod Poodles while RHP Braden Nett (3-3, 3.92) will take the ball for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

IN THE GROOVE: Checking in with a multi-hit effort this evening was LuJames Groover, contributing a double and a home run to his 2-for-4 line...his first-inning solo blast was his ninth of the year, ranking second among Amarillo batters this season, trailing only Ivan Melendez (10)...marks the sixth time (third at home) a Sod Poodle has collected a double and a home run in a game this season.







