Wind Surge Shut out by Hooks

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Joel Cesar retired all six men that he faced in the latter moments of an 11-0 shutout loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Equity Bank Park. In the final midweek matinee of the season, Corpus Christi scored seven times in the third to build up the bulk of their lead and later even the series.

Edwin Díaz homered in his first at-bat for the second consecutive game with a two-run shot in the top of the first for a 2-0 Hooks lead.

That lead ballooned after seven runs scored on six hits: two two-run home runs, two RBI doubles, and a run-scoring single, in the top of the third. Another two-run jack from Bryan Lavastida in the next inning made the score 11-0 Corpus Christi. Donuts got hung up on the scoreboard on all sides for the rest of the day.

Mike Paredes provided some strong effort out of the bullpen, giving up just two earned runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts over four innings of work. Cesar followed and set down all six batters he faced over two frames.

POSTGAME NOTES

Rubel Cespedes moves into a three-way tie for second on the team in doubles (11) alongside Kala'i Rosario and Aaron Sabato.

Aaron Sabato's on base streak ends at 27 games.

Wichita continues the series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 12 at 7:05 PM on Thirsty Thursday, presented by LDF, Standard Beverages, and House of Schwan.







