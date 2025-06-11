Travs Tripped in Opener with Naturals

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - On the first night of Barkansas Dizzys week, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals ruined the party handing the Arkansas Travelers a 6-1 defeat. The Travs were limited to just four hits in the contest while the Naturals collected 10. Reid VanScoter started for the Travs and did not allow an earned run but lasted only four innings. Northwest Arkansas starter Shane Panzini picked up the victory working five shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* A double from Hunter Fitz-Gerald with one out in the second inning was the Travs only baserunner in the first six innings.

* The Naturals scored five times over the fifth through seventh innings off three Traveler relievers.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 1-3, run, 3B

* LHP Reid VanScoter: L, 4 IP, 4 H, UER, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* The Travs played for the first time as the Barkansas Dizzys, their new alternate identity, honoring "the goodest boy in baseball" their ballpark pup, Dizzy.

* The club has not won consecutive games since winning three straight from May 20-22.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday with lefty Adam Seminaris (2-4, 3.24) starting for the Travs against lefty Hunter owen (2-2, 4.80). It is a Dog Day at the ballpark and Barkansas Dizzys week. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.