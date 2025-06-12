Travs Stymied by Naturals

June 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Despite a quality start from Adam Seminaris, the Arkansas Travelers were dropped by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 5-2, on Wednesday night. Seminaris worked six innings and allowed two runs on six hits but was saddled with a fourth consecutive defeat. The Naturals did not trail in the game and had 10 hits for the second consecutive game. Hunter Owen surrendered just one run over five innings and picked up the victory. Victor Labrada and Jared Sundstrom each had two hits for the Travs.

Moments That Mattered

* Justin Johnson staked the Naturals to an early lead with a two-run double with two out in the second.

* Down a run, the Travelers stranded runners at second and third base in the fifth inning and would not get the go-ahead run on base again.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Jared Sundstrom: 2-4, run, 2 SB

* LHP Adam Seminaris: L, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* It was the second quality start of the season for Seminaris.

* Victor Labrada posted his 20th multi-hit game of the year.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday with righty Dylan File (2-1, 4.45) starting for the Travs against righty Henry Williams (4-2, 4.76). It is a $3 Thursday with a Pitching Dizzy bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







