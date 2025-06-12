Riders Fall Behind Late RockHounds Offense

June 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the third game of the six-game series to the Midland RockHounds 5-3 on Thursday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The RockHounds (35-25) dealt the first run against Frisco (33-26) starter Josh Stephan in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Luke Mann RBI single to make it 1-0.

Stephan went seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out five and walking one.

After Midland starter Gage Jump sat down the first 13 batters he faced, Aaron Zavala tripled and Josh Hatcher plated him with an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1.

Midland then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI triple from Colby Halter and an RBI single by Euribiel Angeles, taking a 3-1 advantage.

The Riders volleyed right back in the top of the sixth when Cam Cauley hammered a two-run double down the left field line, scoring Luis Mieses and Abimelec Ortiz, to tie the score at 3-3.

That held until the bottom of the eighth inning when Mann launched a solo homer against Larson Kindreich (2-2) before Clark Elliott added a run with an RBI single to make it 5-3.

Steven Emanuels (6-1) threw two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for Midland.

Notes to Know:

-Stephan's start marked his longest since April 20th, 2023 with High-A Hickory and was the longest start by a RoughRiders pitcher this season.

-The Riders are now 1.5 games back of Midland in the Texas League South Division with nine games remaining in the first half.

-Sebastian Walcott reached with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games.

The RoughRiders look to even the series against the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Friday from Momentum Bank Ballpark. Frisco RHP Ben Anderson (3-3, 4.17) faces Midland RHP Aaron Brooks (0-1, 9.00).

