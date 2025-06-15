Wind Surge Slug Two Homers in Win against the Hooks

June 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Ben Ross hit a go-ahead three-run home run in a 5-4 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Equity Bank Park.

Trevor Austin lined a two-run home run over the left field wall down near the corner in the top of the second. After Nate Baez tripled to the gap, he scored on an infield groundout in the home half of the second.

The call and response scoring came again in the fourth. Pascanel Ferreras doubled home Ryan Wrobleski, and then Ricardo Olivar connected on a high-arcing home run, his eighth of the season, out to left field to make the score 3-2 Corpus Christi.

Ross smoked a three-run home run, his fifth of the season, onto the left field berm in the bottom of the sixth to give Wichita a 5-3 lead.

An infield groundout before the stretch in the seventh put the Hooks within a run, but they would not score the rest of the game.

Tanner Andrews made his debut with the Wind Surge, striking a man out with a hit in the sixth inning to earn the win. Mike Paredes struck out two over the eighth and ninth innings against one hit to get his first save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

Aaron Rozek is the new individual Wichita Wind Surge franchise strikeout leader (207).

Tanner Andrews made his Wind Surge debut, receiving the win after an inning of relief action with a hit and a strikeout.

Mike Paredes records his first save of the season and first-ever with Wichita.

The Wind Surge took five of six against Corpus Christi, marking the second time they have won five of six games in a home series against a Texas League South opponent (Midland RockHounds, Opening Week, April 8-13, 2025).

Wichita travels to Arkansas for a series at Dickey-Stephens Park against the Travelers next week.

The Wind Surge travel to North Little Rock to begin a series with the Arkansas Travelers on June 17 at 6:35 PM at Dickey-Stephens Park. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Springfield Cardinals on June 24. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.