Ramsey Perfect out of Pen in Loss Thursday

June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Ryan Ramsey threw four perfect innings with four strikeouts out of the bullpen on Thursday, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-33) suffered a 3-2 setback to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (29-37) at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series Friday night with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Amarillo plated their first run of the night in the second inning off NWA starter Henry Williams. Jose Fernandez blasted a 1-2 pitch over the left-center field wall to make it a 1-0 game. The Sod Poodles scored twice in the third to take a 3-0 advantage.

The Naturals snapped a 13-inning scoreless streak in the fifth after suffering a shutout loss on Wednesday when Rudy Martin singled and stole second. Javier Vaz singled to center, plating Martin to make it a two-run game.

Ramsey came out of the bullpen in the sixth and was lights out. The lefty tossed 4.0 shutout innings without allowing a baserunner while striking out four. Ramsey needed just 52 pitches to navigate his time on the mound, stifling Sod Poodles hitters in a no-decision.

In the seventh Brett Squires made it a one-run game. Vaz walked to lead off the frame and with two out, Squires laced a single to right. Sod Poodles outfield Kevin Graham misplayed the ball, deflecting it to center field, allowing Vaz to score from first.

The Naturals got the tying run in to scoring position in the ninth and the winning run ended up at first, but the Sod Poodles struck out Carter Jensen and Jordan Groshans grounded out to second to end the game. The Naturals suffered a 3-2 loss, their second-straight setback of the week.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles continue their series Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.







