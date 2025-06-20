Springfield No-Hits Corpus Christi on Anniversary of Only Other No-Hitter

June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tink Hence, Zane Mills, Austin Love and Sean Harney combined to toss the first nine-inning no-hitter in Springfield Cardinals history on Friday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Hammons Field. It came on the one-year anniversary of the only other Cardinals no-hitter, a seven-inning game in Corpus Christi on June 20, 2024.

DECISIONS

W: Zane Mills (2-4)

L: Luis Angel Rodriguez (0-1)

SV: Sean Harney (5)

HISTORY REPEATS. NO HITTER. SPRINGFIELD VS CORPUS CHRISTI. ON THE EXACT SAME DAY AS LAST TIME. pic.twitter.com/nNTSa04DOd - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 21, 2025

HISTORY AT HAMMONS! Tink Hence, Zane Mills, Austin Love and Sean Harney combine for the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history tonight against Corpus Christi. pic.twitter.com/sTBHHknGAy - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 21, 2025

NOTES:

On June 20, 2024, the Cardinals no-hit Corpus Christi in a seven-inning game. It was the first no-hitter in Springfield history. Cooper Hjerpe tossed five no-hit innings followed by two from Andrew Marrero.

Tink Hence made his first Double-A start of 2025. He struck out eight batters in 4.1 innings of work. He is working back up from a rib injury sustained before the regular season started.

This was the fifth time (nine or seven) that Corpus Christi has been no-hit.

The only Cardinals run on a Darlin Moquete single in the fifth inning.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, June 21, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field

RHP Max Rajcic (2-3, 4.25) vs RHP Joey Mancini (0-7, 4.65)

Vintage Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000)

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV, KY3 (Local)







