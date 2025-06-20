Drillers' Offense Silenced in Shutout Loss

June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers' Peter Heubeck on the mound

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers' Peter Heubeck on the mound(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers offense was in short supply on Friday night. Five Midland RockHound hurlers combined to hold the Drillers to just five hits and no runs in a 2-0 shutout loss at ONEOK Field. The defeat marked the seventh time this season that the Drillers have been held without a run.

Starting pitchers Peter Heubeck and Yunior Tur were both outstanding through the first two innings before the RockHounds scored two runs against Heubeck in the third. A one-out double followed by Henry Bolte's RBI single gave Midland its first run. Following a walk, Junior Perez singled to center to plate score the second run.

Heubeck did not allow another run in what was his eleventh start of the season. He entered the night without allowing an earned run in his last 13.1 innings and raised the streak to 15.1 before the RockHounds two runs in the third inning. His night ended with five strikeouts and three walks in his five innings pitched.

Tur's night also ended after five innings as he made just his 22nd start in the 62nd game of his professional career. Tur finished his night by holding the Drillers to three hits while issuing two walks with five strikeouts.

Midland pitching continued to control the game after Tur's departure, holding Tulsa to only two hits over the final four innings. Colton Johnson, Diego Barrera and Colin Peluse held Tulsa to three base runners across over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Will Johnston retired the Drillers in order in the ninth inning to close the game and pick up his third save of the season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell upped his on-base streak to 24 consecutive games by earning a hit and a walk in the game. The streak is the longest active streak in the Texas League and is three games shy of the longest streak in the league this season.

*Heubeck's performance continued his strong stretch in June. He now has a 0.98 ERA across four starts in the month, but only has a 1-1 record to show for it. His record for the season is now 1-4.

*Despite the loss, it was a good night for Tulsa's bullpen. Jeisson Cabrera was the first to enter from the bullpen and allowed only one hit over two scoreless innings. Antonio Knowles and Jorge Benitez combined to hold Midland scoreless over the final two innings.

*Damon Keith was the lone Tulsa hitter to record two hits. It was his 17th multi-hit game of the season, tops on the Drillers squad.

*Midland continued to take advantage of the Drillers on the base paths, stealing four more bases to bring its total to 17 stolen bases through the first four games of the series.

*The win put Midland in a tie with San Antonio for first place in the South Division of the Texas League with only two games remaining in the first half.

*Friday was the second night of the "T" Town Clowns Weekend as the Drillers pay tribute to Tulsa's semi-pro Negro league team.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series with the RockHounds on Saturday night, with the fifth game of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field, and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Midland - RHP Kyle Robinson (1-2, 5.04 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (3-5, 6.58 ERA)

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.