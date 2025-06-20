Springfield Cardinals Clinch First-Half Title

June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals clinched a 2025 playoff spot with a 7-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. It marked the third straight year in which the Cardinals have guaranteed a playoff position and back-to-back years where they've been crowned first-half champions in the North Division.

DECISIONS

W: Pete Hansen (4-2)

L: Ethan Pecko (0-3)

NOTES:

Joshua Baez launched two home runs in the game. It was his third two-homer game this season, his second with Springfield.

Pete Hansen tossed six innings of one-run baseball. He struck out six batters en route to his fourth win.

Ramon Mendoza drove in a run with an RBI single in the first inning. It was his 34th RBI of the season, one shy of matching a career seasonal-high.

The Cardinals will host games two Thursday, September 18 and three (if necessary) Friday, September 19 of the North Division Championship round. Should they advance, they would host game one Sunday, September 21 of the Texas League Championship.

UP NEXT:

Friday, June 20, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field

RHP Tink Hence (No Record, No ERA) vs LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (0-0, 5.30)

Margaritaville Night, Margaritaville Fireworks

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







