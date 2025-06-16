Shane Panzini Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors today for June 9th through June 15th in each respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' right-hander Shane Panzini was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his great performance last week against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners).

Panzini got the start in the series' first game and the righty was stellar. Shane struck out seven over 5.0 innings without allowing a run, holding the Travs to one hit. He earned his first Double-A win in North Little Rock and lowered his ERA with the Naturals to 2.92 through three outings.

The 23-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Kansas City Royals out of Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey. Panzini was promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on May 27th after dominating Midwest League hitters for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. The righty owned a 2.76 ERA over eight appearances and two starts, holding opposing hitters to a .229 batting average. So far with the Naturals, Texas League hitters have a .196 average while Panzini owns a 0.89 WHIP over 12.1 innings.

Panzini is the first Naturals pitcher to earn Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors this season and the first since LHP Tyson Guerrero earned the honors for his outing on August 4th, 2024. Panzini is the 43rd Naturals pitcher in franchise history to earn the weekly league award.

Ripken Reyes of the San Antonio Missions (Double-A San Diego Padres) was named Texas League Player of the Week after going 6-for-16 (.375) with 10 RBI and 15 total bases against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks) last week.

