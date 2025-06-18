Clayton Spins Gem in Sod Poodles Shutout Victory

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (28-37) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-32), 3-0, on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. On the heels of a standout starting performance, the Sod Poodles blank the Naturals to even the series.

Multiple no-run innings were posted to open play this evening as the Northwest Arkansas starter, Hunter Owen, faced the minimum through three innings. Logan Clayton got the starting nod for the Sod Poodles, matching Owen with three shutout frames of his own, picking up five strikeouts along the way.

Amarillo opened the scoring in the top of the fourth when Kristian Robinson led off the inning with a walk. Tommy Troy then stepped up to the dish and unloaded on the 1-0 pitch on the inner half of the plate, depositing it over the left field wall for the 2-0 Sod Poodles lead.

After LuJames Groover singled to follow up the second baseman's long ball, Gavin Conticello drove him home with a triple off the center field wall, giving Amarillo the three-run advantage.

Clayton finished off seven innings without allowing a run, keeping Amarillo in the lead. Alfred Morillo and Hayden Durke each earned a hold in their scoreless efforts in the eight and ninth innings while Philip Abner earned his first save of the year to round out the evening, securing the 3-0 Sod Poodles win.

The Sod Poodles are back in action at Northwest Arkansas with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (2-2, 5.86) to the hill while RHP Henry Williams (4-2, 4.65) will toe the rubber for the Naturals.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Slugging his seventh home run of the year tonight was Tommy Troy ...marks the second time this season he has hit a home run and stolen a base in the same game.

WOLVERINE: Turning in seven innings of shutout baseball this evening was Logan Clayton ...becomes one of three Texas League pitchers this year to fan seven batters while allowing no more than two hits over seven shutout innings in a single contest.







