Clayton Spins Gem in Sod Poodles Shutout Victory
June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (28-37) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-32), 3-0, on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. On the heels of a standout starting performance, the Sod Poodles blank the Naturals to even the series.
Multiple no-run innings were posted to open play this evening as the Northwest Arkansas starter, Hunter Owen, faced the minimum through three innings. Logan Clayton got the starting nod for the Sod Poodles, matching Owen with three shutout frames of his own, picking up five strikeouts along the way.
Amarillo opened the scoring in the top of the fourth when Kristian Robinson led off the inning with a walk. Tommy Troy then stepped up to the dish and unloaded on the 1-0 pitch on the inner half of the plate, depositing it over the left field wall for the 2-0 Sod Poodles lead.
After LuJames Groover singled to follow up the second baseman's long ball, Gavin Conticello drove him home with a triple off the center field wall, giving Amarillo the three-run advantage.
Clayton finished off seven innings without allowing a run, keeping Amarillo in the lead. Alfred Morillo and Hayden Durke each earned a hold in their scoreless efforts in the eight and ninth innings while Philip Abner earned his first save of the year to round out the evening, securing the 3-0 Sod Poodles win.
The Sod Poodles are back in action at Northwest Arkansas with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (2-2, 5.86) to the hill while RHP Henry Williams (4-2, 4.65) will toe the rubber for the Naturals.
POSTGAME NOTES
TROY STORY: Slugging his seventh home run of the year tonight was Tommy Troy ...marks the second time this season he has hit a home run and stolen a base in the same game.
WOLVERINE: Turning in seven innings of shutout baseball this evening was Logan Clayton ...becomes one of three Texas League pitchers this year to fan seven batters while allowing no more than two hits over seven shutout innings in a single contest.
Texas League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Valenzuela's Walk-Off Single Vaults Missions over RoughRiders into First - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Drop Wednesday's Game against Sod Poodle 3-0 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Clayton Spins Gem in Sod Poodles Shutout Victory - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drake Spins Gem, Riders Walked off by Missions - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wind Surge Walked off by Travelers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Bullpen Dynamite in Extra Inning Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Big Inning Buries Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Cards Come back in Sixth, Spoil Fine Effort by Urias - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cardinals Inch Closer to First-Half Title with Wednesday Win - Springfield Cardinals
- June 24 RoughRiders Game to Air on MLB Network - Frisco RoughRiders
- RockHounds to Host Craig Morgan at Momentum Bank Ballpark - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Clayton Spins Gem in Sod Poodles Shutout Victory
- Double Trouble Powers Naturals Past Sod Poodles
- Tickets for 'Symphony Under the Stars' at HODGETOWN on Sale Now
- Back-And-Forth Battle Goes against the Soddies in Series Finale against San Antonio
- Soddies Walk-off the Missions on Valdez's Four-Hit Night