Wind Surge Walked off by Travelers

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Kala'i Rosario and Jose Salas worked in tandem for a three-run fourth inning in a 5-4 loss in 10 innings by the Wichita Wind Surge to the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. Despite the Wind Surge showing resiliency by coming back from down 3-0, the Travelers evened up the series.

Arkansas scored in each of the first three innings. Connor Charping and Josh Hood each brought a run in on sacrifice flies in the home halves of the first and second. Charping then singled to center for his second RBI in the third.

Wichita scored three runs in the fourth. Rosario opened the inning with a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to left center. Salas tied the game 3-3 on a two-out two-run single that rolled out towards right center later on in the frame.

Ricardo Olivar singled to center to give the Wind Surge a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Travelers tied the game in the bottom part of the inning on an infield error.

Besides that run in the fifth, which came in unearned due to the error, Pierson Ohl gave up just one hit with a season-high seven strikeouts over three and one-third innings as the first man out of the Wichita bullpen to follow the starter Christian MacLeod. Jaylen Nowlin retired six of the seven batters he faced, stranding the go-ahead run on second in the eighth over the following two frames, then Cole Percival got through the ninth to force extras.

Yoyner Fajardo scored on an infield throwing error after a sacrifice bunt attempt by Axel Sanchez for the 5-4 final score in favor of Arkansas. Percival took the loss and is now 1-1 with the Wind Surge this season.







