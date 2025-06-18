Cards Come back in Sixth, Spoil Fine Effort by Urias

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Two-out home runs by Joshua Baez and Trey Paige fueled a three-run sixth for the Cardinals, who rallied to beat the Hooks, 7-2, Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field.

Corpus Christi's two runs came in the third. John Garcia looped a base hit into right before being chased to third by Trevor Austin's double. Jeron Williams then brought them in with a single into left field.

Manuel Urias turned in an excellent start, holding Springfield to one run on two singles and two walks over a Double-A best 5 2/3 innings. The free passes came in the first with the Cards scoring their marker in the fifth.

Urias, who dispatched the first two in the sixth, finished his 91-pitch outing by striking out clean-up hitter Chase Davis.

Baez was next and launched a long home run to left field off Wilmy Sanchez to tie the game at 2. Jeremy Rivas also started 1-2 on Sanchez, but his single into left preceded Paige's first Double-A home run, a wall-scraper to right for a 4-2 Springfield edge.

Cards added three runs, one earned, in the seventh for insurance.

Right-handed reliever Julio Rodriguez made his Hooks debut, sidestepping a one-out single in a scoreless eighth.

Williams, who homered on Tuesday, went 2-for-3 with a walk. Austin, who reached base a second time thanks to an eighth-inning walk, is 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits over his last three games.







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2025

