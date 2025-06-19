Fernandez's Three RBI Powers Sod Poodles to One-Run Victory

June 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (29-37) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-33), 3-2, on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. Jose Fernandez provided all three RBI to back up a strong outing from Jose Cabrera and wrap up the Soddies' second win of the series.

After a quiet first inning, Jose Fernandez led off the second frame with a no-doubter to left center field. The shortstop's solo shot was his fourth homer of the season and third away from the Yellow City.

Amarillo loaded the bases in the top of the third after two infield hits and a Tommy Troy double. With two outs, Fernandez added two more RBI to his ledger with a two-run single to make it 3-0 Soddies.

On the bump, Jose Cabrera was doing his job in protecting the 3-0 advantage. Amarillo's starter posted four clean frames to begin his outing.

In the fifth, the Naturals got on the board with a RBI single from Javier Vaz that Christian Cerda nearly held onto in a collision at the plate. Cabrera limited the damage to just the lone run to keep the Sod Poodles in front 3-1 after five complete innings.

Northwest Arkansas got runners to second and third in the sixth, chasing Cabrera after 5.1 innings of work. Zane Russell came out of the bullpen and put out the fire, keeping the Amarillo lead intact.

The Naturals continued their trend of base runners in every inning as they scratched an unearned run across in the seventh and made it a 3-2 game.

In his 2025 Amarillo debut, Eli Saul pitched a perfect eighth, sitting down the Naturals in order. Landon Sims entered to close out the game. After a leadoff single and steal of second, Sims made a heads-up fielding play on a bunt, getting the lead runner at third base. The righty got a strikeout and groundout to complete the save and secure the one-run victory.

The series continues with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. RHP Cesar Gomez (1-1, 3.12) will toe the rubber for the Soddies, while the Naturals will send Steven Zobac (0-0, 8.18) out to the mound.

POSTGAME NOTES

JOSE SQUARED: It was the Jose Fernandez and Jose Cabrera show on Thursday...Fernandez launched his fourth homer of the season, collected all three RBI and tallied his 16th multi-hit effort of the season...is Amarillo's new RBI leader with 34 on the campaign, good for ninth in the Texas League...on the mound, Cabrera allowed one run in 5.1 innings to earn his third win of the season...has tallied at least five innings in four of his most recent five starts.

BETTER CALL SAUL: Making his 2025 Double-A debut tonight was Eli Saul ...the Canadian set the Naturals down in order in the eighth inning...he earned his first career hold for his efforts.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER: Amarillo has scored three runs in back-to-back games and defeated the Naturals in both contests...Sod Poodle pitching has combined to allow three runs over their last 19 innings pitched.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.