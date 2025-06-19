Travs Sunk as Wichita Surges Early

June 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A five run first was too much to overcome as the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-1 on Thursday night. The Travs had chances throughout the game but could not convert with the exception of a Hunter Fitz-Gerald two out RBI hit in the eighth inning. Three relief pitchers combined for shutout baseball for Arkansas with Taylor Floyd, Peyton Alford and Leon Hunter, Jr. all tossing zeroes. Fitz-Gerald was the only Trav to finish the night with multiple hits.

Moments That Mattered

* The first six Wind Surge batters all reached base as Wichita built a big early lead.

* Arkansas had runners in scoring position with no one out in each of the first two innings but came up empty.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, 2B, RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs bullpen has thrown five-plus innings of scoreless baseball in consecutive games.

* After the first six Wichita hitters reached base, starter Nick Fraze retired the next nine in a row.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with righty Michael Morales (1-3, 3.90) starting for Arkansas against righty CJ Culpepper (0-0, 0.00). It is a Fireworks Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







