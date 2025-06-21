VanScoter Deals Zeros in Victory

June 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Reid VanScoter twirled 6.2 scoreless innings and the Arkansas Travelers took down the Wichita Wind Surge, 4-3 on Saturday night. He earned his third win of the season and Brandyn Garcia picked up save number five with a perfect ninth inning. The Travs built a lead, scoring three times in the second inning and adding on with a sixth inning home run from Josh Hood. The Wind Surge scored three times in the eighth inning but never put the tying run on base.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs three-run second inning was keyed by an Axel Sanchez two-run single that bounced off second base.

* Jimmy Kingsbury entered in relief of VanScoter with two on and two out in the seventh and induced a harmless fly out to preserve the shutout at that point.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 3-4, 2B

* C Nick Raposo: 2-3, BB, run

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* All five Travs wins on this homestand have been by one run.

* Hood's homer was the club's first in 11 games on the homestand.

Up Next

The series, and first half of the season, wrap up on Sunday with lefty Adam Seminaris (2-5, 3.02) starting for Arkansas against righty Darren Bowen (2-2, 3.83). It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday, a free splash pad day for kids and kids get to run the bases after the game.. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







