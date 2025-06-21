Wichita Rallies Late, Comes up Short in Arkansas

June 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 21, 2025)-Kyler Fedko hit his 12th home run of the season in a 4-3 defeat by the Wichita Wind Surge against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. The bullpen kept the game in reach, and a three-run top of the eighth put the Wind Surge in a close game with their final outs to spare, but they were held off in the ninth and took the loss.

Arkansas struck first for three runs in the bottom of the second. Caleb Cali singled to center, and Hunter Fitz-Gerald scored an error on the play, then two more came across on an infield single from Axel Sanchez that ricocheted off the second base bag and onto the outfield grass. Josh Hood homered to left four innings later in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 4-0 Travelers.

Aaron Rozek tied his season-high with eight strikeouts over three innings of relief of the starter Connor Prielipp. Over those three frames, Rozek gave up just the earned run on the home run on five hits with two walks in addition to the eight punchouts. He'd strike out the sides in the fourth and fifth, leaving the bases loaded in the latter frame.

Jacob Wosinski also threw his fourth consecutive outing of two innings or more with no earned runs and just a hit, striking out three over two and two-thirds frames of one-hit baseball in the later innings.

Wichita put together a three-run frame of their own to start the eighth. Kaelen Culpepper scored on an infield groundout off the bat of Walker Jenkins to end the Arkansas shutout hopes, and then Fedko belted a two-run blast, his 12th of the season, out to left field to bring the Wind Surge within a run at 4-3.

Brandyn Garcia retired the first three batters in the top of the ninth to end the game in defeat for Wichita. Prielipp took the loss and now stands at 0-3 on the season after giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts over two and one-third innings pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kaelen Culpepper makes his Double-A debut, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored as the leadoff hitting shortstop for the Wind Surge.

Aaron Rozek ties his season-high in strikeouts (8).

Kyler Fedko ties for the Texas League lead in home runs (12).

The 13 strikeouts are the most the Wichita staff has tallied in a game this week.

Tomorrow is the final game of the first half for the Wind Surge.

Wichita finishes the series with the Arkansas Travelers on June 22 at 1:35 PM at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Springfield Cardinals on June 24. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.