Dramatic Darlin Moquete Homer Lifts Cardinals over Hooks

June 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals took Saturday night's game over the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-3. The Cardinals are 30-10 over their last 40 games and have just one game left to play in the first half.

DECISIONS

W: Luis Gastelum (2-1)

L: Wilmy Sanchez (1-3)

SV: Ricardo Velez (1)

DARLIN MOQUETE NO DOUBTER! Three-run shot and the Cards jump in front. pic.twitter.com/XbHogxMNKl - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 22, 2025

NOTES:

Max Rajcic struck out eight batters over 5.2 innings of work. His career-high is nine.

Luis Gastelum fired 1.1 innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen. It was his 22nd appearance for Springfield this season, 16 of which have been scoreless.

Saturday's victory was Springfield's 42nd of the season, which marks a new franchise record for most wins in a first half.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, June 22, 6:05 PM CT at Hammons Field

RHP Hancel Rincon (1-0, 3.86) vs RHP Nic Swanson (0-1, 10.38)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Cardenales Night

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.