Mancini Goes Five Strong, Late HR Lifts Springfield

June 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Darlin Moquete lifted a three-run home run to left field in the seventh inning Saturday night, leading the Cardinals to a 5-3 comeback win over Corpus Christi before 4,172 fans at Hammons Field.

Trailing 1-0, the Hooks rallied for a three-spot in the third. Bryce Willits pulled a double inside the bag at third before being plated on a two-out single by Luis Baez. Following a walk to Wes Clarke, Trevor Austin deposited a two-bagger into the right-field corner, bringing in Baez and Clarke for a 3-1 Corpus Christi lead.

Austin, hailing from Jefferson City, Missouri, has hit safely in five of his last six games with four doubles, a triple, and a home run. The Mizzou Tiger also recorded an outfield assist in the third.

Joey Mancini, completing five innings for the seventh time in 11 starts, limited the Cardinals to single markers in the first and fourth. A sac fly cashed in a walk and a single for the first Springfield run.

Jeremy Rivas doubled to start fourth and wound up scoring in the wake of a groundout and wild pitch.

Mancini finished his performance with six consecutive outs.

Baez recorded a season-high for hits, going 3-for-5 with a double.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.