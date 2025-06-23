Rusty Meeks Departing Travelers Front Office

June 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers announce that Rusty Meeks has stepped down from his position as President of the Club to join the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Sophie Ozier will continue in her role as General Manager and become the club's top executive.

Meeks' relationship with the Travelers spans more than two decades, beginning in his youth as a bat boy and later as a college intern. He officially joined the Front Office full-time in 2012 and went on to serve in a wide range of roles, including Director of Merchandise, Sales Director, Assistant General Manager, Executive Vice President, CEO, and most recently, President. His leadership has helped guide the club through strategic growth, improved fan experience initiatives and customer service strategies, capital improvements, and strengthened community partnerships.

"Rusty's passion for the Travelers and for this community has shaped who we are today," said Ozier. "We're incredibly thankful for everything he's done, and the organization wishes him all the best in this next chapter."

Ozier was named General Manager of the Travelers in 2021, becoming one of the youngest GMs in Minor League Baseball and the first female GM in franchise history. She has played a key role in expanding the club's community presence, enhancing the fan experience, and developing new revenue opportunities.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024!







