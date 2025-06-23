Hooks Home After Two-Week Trek

June 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball is back at Whataburger Field Tuesday, June 24 through Sunday, June 29 as the Double-A Astros host Northwest Arkansas, Texas League affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Star Wars Night and Three Dollar Thursday collide June 26 for an (inter)stellar evening complete with discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas. With fan costumers on the concourse, the Hooks will wear Star Wars themed jerseys, which are being auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish. Fans can make their bids at cchooks.com/auction from June 26-July 12.

On Friday, the Hooks will take the field as Oatly's Malmo Oat Milkers. Postgame, we fill the South Texas sky with Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Saturday, June 28, CITGO presents a Whataburger Field Monument Jersey to the first 2,000 fans.

Sunday is Pink in the Park, presented by AutoNation, as the first 1,000 ladies receive a Hooks Clutch. The Hooks will sport special Pink in the Park jerseys available for auction June 28-July 1 at cchooks.com/auction. Proceeds benefit The Pink Connection.

The 5:05 tilt on Sunday is also highlighted by H-E-B Kids Day, as youngsters run the bases postgame, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

Still Water Camps is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- London High School State Baseball Championship Celebration

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, June 25 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 26 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Star Wars Night

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, June 27 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Malmo Oat Milkers presented by Oatly

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 28 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Whataburger Field Monument Jersey presented by CITGO

- Girls Scout Night

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 29 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- Pink in the Park presented by AutoNation

- First 1,000 ladies receive a Hooks Clutch presented by AutoNation

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.