RoughRiders, SportsRadio 96.7 & 1310 the Ticket to Partner for Saturday Night Baseball Broadcasts

June 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders will broadcast each Saturday home game on SportsRadio 96.7 & 1310 The Ticket (KTCK) starting Saturday, June 28th through the end of the season.

The RoughRiders and The Ticket's partnership will be part of the station's "Saturday Night Baseball" programming.

RoughRiders broadcaster Zach Bigley will be joined by The Ticket's Sean Bass for each game from Riders Field.

The first Saturday Night Baseball broadcast airs at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 28th when the RoughRiders host the Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers affiliate).

Remaining Saturday Home Games:

June 28th | Tulsa Drillers vs. Frisco RoughRiders | 7:05 p.m.

July 19th | Corpus Christi Hooks vs. Frisco RoughRiders | 7:05 p.m.

August 2nd | Midland RockHounds vs. Frisco RoughRiders | 7:05 p.m.

August 16th | Arkansas Travelers vs. Frisco RoughRiders | 7:05 p.m.

August 29th | San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco RoughRiders | 7:05 p.m.

September 13th | Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders | 7:05 p.m.

*Schedule and times subject to change

Frisco hosts Tulsa for six games Tuesday, June 24th through Sunday, June 29th before welcoming the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) for three games Tuesday, July 1st through Thursday, July 3rd.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







